Kansas City firefighter Scott Davidson laid to rest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. – A Kansas City firefighter who died of COVID-19 this month was laid to rest Saturday morning.

Scott Davidson,45, of Wichita was a communication specialist and paramedic who worked for the Kansas City Fire Department for nearly 18 years.

Last week, several fire departments in the area held a procession in Davidson’s honor.

According to the firefighters union, Davidson was one of three in the department who died because of COVID.

“He was a dedicated member of the KCFD family and emergency medical service for 18 years. Scott was a calming voice that answered the call and ensured help was coming when our residents called the fire department for assistance. Unfortunately, he succumbed to this deadly virus. His passing, to, is a personal loss to all of us who knew him and called him friend. My heart goes out to his family,” said Fire Chief Donna Lake

The funeral ceremony was held at Crossroads Baptist Church around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.