KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters said their final goodbyes to one of their own Friday.

Capt. John Parison was laid to rest Friday. The department honored him with a full procession starting at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and ending at Park Law Cemetery.

KCFD Captain John (JP) Parison III

Parison died last week after a short battle with cancer.

The Kansas City Fire Department later determined that his diagnosis and passing met the criteria for a death in the line of duty.

Parison’s friends and colleagues described him as having an uplifting personality.

“Courage, honor, integrity, humility, knowledge, respect and love. Capt. John Parison embodied all these qualities. Capt. Parison was passionate and loved his family, friends, KCFD and the citizens he served,” KCFD Interim Chief Ross Grundyson said earlier this week.

“His love for this department, the citizens of Kansas City, and his drive to be the best he could be was evident in how he conducted himself and treated others. Captain Parison was a true public servant and the epitome of what we, as firefighters, should strive to be.

“As we grieve this loss and look for ways to honor him, do so by carrying on his legacy of courage, honor, integrity, humility, knowledge, respect and love. Captain John Parison (JP), You will be missed. Thank you for your service.”

Parison was also the father of a fellow KCFD firefighter and EMT. His family requested that Parison’s funeral and graveside service be private.