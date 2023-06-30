KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several firefighters are recovering after they were treated for minor injuries Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department said the firefighters were injured while battling a fire at the building that used to be Sanford Ladd Elementary School.

Firefighters responded to the fire near East 37th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue around 2:45 a.m. The spokesperson said flames were already shooting out of the building by the time they arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The elementary school closed over a decade ago. The Kansas City School District sold the building an affiliate of LocalCodeKC for a mixed-use development in March 2022. Online records show renovations on the building were not scheduled to begin until later this year.