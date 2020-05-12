Kansas City firefighters rescue man who fell out of wheelchair from burning house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters say a man with disabilities tried to crawl out of his home Tuesday morning to escape a fire at East 60th Street and Walrond Avenue.

Friends call the victim a helpful neighbor.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home just before 8 a.m., it was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told FOX4 a man they call Aaron lives in the house and has diabetes so he has to use a wheelchair to get around.

As firefighters battled flames in the front of the home, they also searched inside for the man and found him near the rear door.

The assistant fire chief says it appeared the man had fallen out of his wheelchair and was trying to crawl his way to safety.

Neighbors say they had tried to get Aaron out, but the fire was too hot.

“I heard something popping. Pap, pap pap!” said Isaac Crawford, who lives across the street. “I thought somebody was breaking in a car. I just happened to come outside and I told my mama and my brother, ‘Hey, Aaron’s house is on fire!’ We hurried up and jumped, ran over there.”

Firefighters said the victim is being treated for very serious injuries at Research Medical Center, as doctors work to save his life.

Usually, neighbors say there are other family members in the house to help care for the man, but firefighters learned they are out of town.

Arron’s neighbors said he is known for working on vehicles and other repair and maintenance needs his neighbors had.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The police bomb and arson squad is investigating the blaze.