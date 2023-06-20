KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters rescued one person and two pets from a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Park Avenue.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said when crews arrived they heard people inside a home that had been boarded up. Firefighters rescued one person and two dogs from inside the home.

That person was taken to a hospital, treated for smoke inhalation and released later Tuesday morning. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.