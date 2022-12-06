KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A northland school rallies around one of its own and it leads to quite a celebration.

A third grade student returned to class Tuesday morning after battling leukemia. While his friends and teachers are thankful for his return, it’s the way he arrived at school that sparked a lot of excitement.

Connor Martling pulled out outside English Landing Elementary School in a fire truck. The fire department helped plan the special surprise, but it didn’t stop with the flashing lights on the truck.

When Connor arrived at school, dozens of students and teachers were lined up to greet him. Students held signs spelling out “welcome back” while others cheered him on by waving pom poms.

“An amazing reception. Like I said, English Landing did great, Dr. Dos, the entire staff, everybody worked above and beyond to make this happen. When we pulled around the corner I saw the welcome back sign and it took everything I had not to cry also. It was a great homecoming,” Matt Martling, Conner’s father, said.

Connor was diagnosed with leukemia for the second time over the summer according to his father.

After countless doctor’s appointments and weeks in the hospital, Conner told his dad he is thrilled to be back in the classroom.

“He was just excited to be back in time for the school aspect, but more importantly he gets to be a part of all the holiday parties and everything else now,” Connor’s father said.

Conner’s parents and teachers are working to ease Conner back into his school routine while making sure he has all the support he needs.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.