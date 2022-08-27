KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City design firm is vying to be HGTV’s 2022 Designer of the Year.

McCroskey Interiors was selected as a finalist in the HGTV competition, and voting is already underway.

The firm entered a recent Kansas City remodel in the kitchen and dining category. McCroskey remodeled the kitchen for Becky Hillyard, who runs the lifestyle blog Cella Jane.

The new kitchen features a marble backsplash and waterfall countertops, a large pantry, herringbone-pattern hardwood floors, chef-grade appliances and more, McCroskey said.

HGTV’s Designer of the Year Awards have six categories: Waterside Retreats, Countryside Escapes, Color + Pattern, Kitchen + Dining, Dramatic Before + After, and Living Large in Small Spaces. Voters can pick their favorite project in each category.

The projects with the most votes will receive the People’s Pick award, and HGTV editors will vote for the HGTV Editor’s Pick award as well.

Then HGTV judges will review the top projects to select an overall winner who will be named Designer of the Year.

Voting is already open and runs through 5 p.m. Sept. 27. Cast your votes on hgtv.com. You can find the Kitchen + Dining category here.

