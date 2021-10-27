Kansas City floats new ideas to house homeless this winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the temperatures drop outside, city leaders are working to determine how to help house the houseless for another winter.

Last winter the city housed people overnight at Bartle Hall. During that time the warming center served more than 28,000 meals to an average of 307 people each night it was open.

This winter city leaders hope to come up with a new plan to help the houseless. Members of the Houseless Task Force will present a new plan during the Business Session Thursday afternoon.

The plan consists of three key ideas:

Stepping up collaboration with shelters to make sure all available beds are filled. They also hope to implement an online dashboard that updates the number of beds available every day and where those beds are located.

Using community centers and other areas as overflow space where houseless people can stay when shelters are full and there is an increase demand for services.

Creating new permanent housing options in the city.

The new permanent housing option includes a plan to build thousands of new homes for people in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Bold and creative housing options are the focus in our efforts to build 10,000 new affordable housing units over the next five years,” said City Manager Brian Platt. “Permanent, supportive housing will be crucial to ending homelessness for so many of our residents.”

The task force also plans to present plans for new housing options. They include converting two vacant hotels into apartments. Another option is to build more than two dozen tiny homes. Finally the task force said funding could be provided to Amethyst Place to expand housing units for single mothers and children.