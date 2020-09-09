Kansas City forecast to shatter record coldest high temperature on Sept. 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re surprised to have to turn on your heat in the beginning of September, you’re not alone. These temperatures are not normal.

The temperature is expected to shatter the record coldest high temperature for today, Sept. 9.

The previous record was set in 1907, 113 years ago, at 66 degrees. Today is only expected to to reach 58 degrees, breaking the record by eight degrees.

The temperatures also touched on a record low, tying previous records set in 1943 and again in 2008. Today’s low was 46 degrees.

The cold comes as a part of a large cold front sweeping over the West and Midwest. In Denver, temperatures dropped from 101 degrees to freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service predicted “significant snow accumulations” and blasts of cold winds. Some places got more than 10 inches.

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria broke down the cold temperatures as the pressed against the warm fronts and pushed them south. And according to his forecast, the cold temperatures are here to stay for the week.