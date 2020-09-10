Kansas City gets $14.2 million grant to expand streetcar to riverfront area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders announced they’ve received a $14.2 million grant, which has been earmarked for expanding the original streetcar line to the riverfront area.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority said the new station will sit near the Union Apartments and will provide access to Berkley Riverfront Park as well as attractions like Bar-K Dog Bar.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation comes on the heels of $50.6 million in grant money for a southern streetcar line extension, which was awarded last month.

One of Bar-K’s owners said he’s excited for the possibilities this presents.

“I think the streetcar attracts a lot of people from the outskirts of town and a lot of tourists,” David Hensley said. “Maybe those people aren’t making it down here as much to see what we’ve got going on. They’ll be able to see directly down into our park, which I think will be something that will help them understand our concept.”

Leaders at the Streetcar Authority said they’re not sure when construction on the northern extension will begin.