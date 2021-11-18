Kansas City gets perfect score on LGBTQ+ equality from Human Rights Campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign for its laws and policies affecting members of the LGBTQ community.

Kansas City was the only city in the metro to receive a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Municipal Equality Index, which ranks cities based on their non-discrimination laws, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equality.

In 2019, Kansas City banned conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors. Since then, several smaller municipalities have followed suit.

Earlier this year, the city council approved all-gender restroom options at city properties and raised the Progress Pride flag over City Hall for the first time.

“For decades Kansas City has been at the forefront of our region in making sure we have equality for all, our employees, our residents, our friends, our neighbors and our tourists,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “Everyone in Kansas City belongs and everyone in Kansas City is welcome.”

Other cities ranked in the study include Independence (25), Kansas City, Kansas (68), and Overland Park (93).

You can read the full report here.