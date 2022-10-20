KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City was the answer to a question on “Atrapame Si Puedes“, a game show hosted in Spain.

The question asked: What city in the state of Missouri, sister city of Seville, is there a replica of the Giralda Tower?

Yes, our Giralda Tower is an exact one-half sized replica of the original Giralda Tower in Seville, Spain. @ThePlazaKC

The replica tower is located near West 47th Street and Mill Creek Parkway and is half the size of the original.

In Seville, the Giralda Tower serves as the bell tower for the Seville Cathedral.

The Country Club Plaza has several other connections to Seville including a replica of the fountain found at the Plaza de la Virgen De Los Reyes.