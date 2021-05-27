Kansas City gives first lady Jill Biden ‘Royal’ treatment after meeting emergency responders

KANSAS City, Mo. — First lady Jill Biden spent the afternoon in Kansas City touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley Campus.

She flew into the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport where she was greeted by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, and a group of Kansas City firefighters.

Dr. Biden shook hands with each firefighter before leaving the airport in a black SUV.

After touring the vaccination clinic at Penn Valley, she spoke about the importance of Americans getting vaccinated.

Upon her return to the airport, members of Kansas City’s Police Motorcycle Unit greeted her.

At one point, the heel of her shoes got stuck in a crack in the pavement. One of the officers offer her his hand while a member of Dr. Biden’s staff freed the shoe.

As she left Kansas City, Dr. Biden was gifted a personalized, light blue Kansas City Royals jersey. She thanked the city for the jersey, but staff members joked it likely won’t be worn because the first lady is a diehard Philadelphia Phillies fan.

