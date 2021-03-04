Kansas City giving $4.5 in federal aid to residents struggling with rent, utilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced a city program that will distribute funding to those who are struggling to pay rent and utilities.

Kansas City will dole out $4.5 million to support families in the area. The sum is a part of the $14.8 million that KC received from the second federal stimulus package.

“We are here to celebrate what I think are important efforts that show Kansas City, Missouri’s commitment to supporting everyone during this time,” Lucas said.

Those in need of help can either call the city at 311 or go to the city’s specially-designed web page to submit a virtual application.

Apply for these funds on the Kansas City Rent Help website.

“Our goal is very simple: to make sure that everybody who’s in need at this time has an opportunity long before you’re talking about homelessness, long before you’re talking about evictions, long before you’re talking about so many of the other challenges we have.”

Lucas said the City is working with several organizations, including Metro Lutheran Ministries, A Journey To New Life, Restart and the Community Assistance Council.

“It’s just amazing. We are so grateful for this opportunity, for this money to flow into Kansas City because we don’t have enough resources in the homeless service system to be able to bring all those people into shelter or try to get those folks re-housed, and it’s so much more expensive to do that,” Restart CEO Stephanie Boyer told FOX4.

Lucas said he believes this kind of collaboration is at the heart of local government. He said this money will go a long way towards helping those who are homeless and vulnerable in Kansas City.

