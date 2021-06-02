Kansas City goalkeeper Abby Smith up for NWSL Save of the Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the 15th minute of a 1-0 loss to Orlando Pride, KC NWSL goalkeeper Abby Smith made a world class save on a header from a world class player putting her up for NWSL Save of the Week.

Off a corner kick from defender Courtney Petersen, Pride and US Women’s National Team forward Alex Morgan met the ball with her head and deflected it toward the goal.

Smith denied the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup Winner from giving the Pride the lead at point blank range.

Fans can vote for Smith’s save via the NWSL Twitter page.

Smith is joined by Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit), Kailen Sheridan (NJ/NY Gotham) and Karen Bardsley (OL Reign) in contention for NWSL Save of the Week.