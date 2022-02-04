KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Women across the world, and right here in Kansas City, are raising awareness for women’s heart health. Friday was National Wear Red Day. Although, many of us wish it was another Red Friday — many hope wearing red will help bring awareness to this serious issue.

“Women just need to be aware of that heart disease can affect us all,” Shawna Van Leeuwen a Nurse Practitioner at AdventHealth Cardiology Medical Group said.

Heart disease in women may be more prevalent than you think.

“One in three women will have heart disease at some point in time, and it’s more lethal than all the cancers put together. 90% of women don’t even recognize that they have at least one risk factor for heart disease,” Van Leeuwen said.

Keri Mathew knows all too well. She was born with a genetic heart defect.

“It’s the same heart defect that my dad, my son and I, all we all three have. So I actually had the benefit of knowing about my heart defect from the age of four,” Mathew said.

She had open heart surgery in 2003 and dedicates much of her time advocating for heart health in women. Her son will also need the same surgery at some point.

“If I can save one mother, one, one daughter, one sister, one friend, anyone to be aware of what those risks are, I mean, it’s all worth it,” Mathew said.

But what can women do to make sure their heart is healthy?

“Ask yourself am I really eating a healthy diet? Am I staying active? Am I really doing 30 minutes of activity every day? And if you are meeting all those things, you’re doing a great job. If not, it’s time to go and talk to your primary care physician and just make sure you’re doing everything you can to stay healthy,” Van Leeuwen said.

Both women say it’s the little things that can add up later in life.

“We think about breast cancer, but only one in 31 Women are going to die of breast cancer while one in three die of heart disease. I think a lot of us just don’t think it’s going to happen to us,” Van Leeuwen said,.

Each year, Mathew wears red on February 4 not only to remember what she’s been through, but to share her story and hopefully help women along the way.

“It puts a huge smile on my face. This is a day I look forward to every year, you know, turning my social media page red and encouraging others around me to do so as well,” Mathew said.

The best thing you can do is make sure you are getting yearly check ups with your doctor or go to the doctor if you feel something is not right. They can identify issues to improve your health, quality of life, and keep your heart healthy.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.