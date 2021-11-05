Kansas City goes teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several buildings around Kansas City that were lit up teal Thursday night in support of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and the estimated 5.8 million Americans suffering from the brain disease.

More than 375 buildings around the world took part in the Light Up the World in Teal event, including Waldo Tower, Kansas City City Hall and Country Club Plaza.

“Light the World in Teal is a tremendous initiative that demonstrates unity around the world in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “We are grateful to these Kansas City sites for shining a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and invite others to join them in going teal on November 4.”