KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City is offering expanded services for cleanup after severe weather Friday evening caused widespread damage across the region.

The City said it wants to make sure people know of the options they have when it comes to storm debris clean up.

“This week, our work continues to collect and dispose of debris throughout our community, with a 10-bag trash limit for all residents, followed by free curbside brush and leaf collection next week,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“Please continue to report any hazards to 311 to assist the City with our cleanup efforts. I thank our dedicated Public Works and Parks staff for their hard work to keep our city safe and beautiful.”

Here are the different things the city is offering to help people impacted by the storms:

Curbside leaf and brush collection for storm debris starting July 24, you must make an appointment.

You can start making appointments on July 17, You need to make an appointment by July 23.

Parks & Recreation and Public Works crews are working Sunday and throughout the week to clean up debris in public areas.

Trash amnesty will be extended for a 10-bag trash limit from July 17 to 21 on the resident’s regular trash service day.

There will also be leaf and brush drop off sites throughout the city. Here’s where the drop off sites will be:

11660 N. Main Street (NE corner of Northeast Cookingham Drive and North Main Street)

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road

You can make appointments for debris pickup through the myKCMO app or by calling 311.



