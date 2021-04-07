Kansas City group arrives to help people at Westport, City Hall homeless camps move

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro organization stepped up Wednesday to help people experiencing homelessness overcome obstacles preventing them from moving into more stable environments.

Reconciliation Services spent the day outside Kansas City, Missouri’s City Hall. They worked to help people living in tents on the lawn with different services. A big problem for those without permanent housing is getting replacement birth certificates or other forms of identification. Those documents are needed for people to fill out rental applications, apply for jobs, have access to food stamps, and apply for other services and benefits.

Reconciliation Services also covered the $25 application and replacement cost for anyone who couldn’t afford it.

It’s the latest effort to help groups of houseless people living in camps at City Hall and in Westport. Business owners have said they’re concerned about safety and other issues the tent cities may cause.

People living in the two locations said they won’t be moved. The group also said they have a list a demands, which include access to housing, water, jobs and a seat at the table. Mayor Quinton Lucas met with the group twice Tuesday and planned another meeting Wednesday.

If you are in need of similar services, Reconciliation Services can help. You can make an appointment by calling 816-931-4751 ext. 1. Walk-ins are also accepted on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Troost Avenue.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android