Kansas City group holds vigil for Daunte Wright, local victims of police violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The call for justice in the death of Daunte Wright continues to gain momentum as gatherings stretch across the nation.

The Black man was killed during a traffic stop one week ago in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Five hundred miles away in Kansas City, organizers held a vigil for Wright and other victims of police violence.

The hundreds of supporters who came out vowed to never forget Wright and the names of other Black people who have died at the hands of police.

“We need to bring awareness,” Steve Young, who attended the vigil said. “There’s a lot of people in Kansas City that don’t know we have a police problem.”

Young said he holds a memorial at the Kansas City Police Headquarters every Friday for Black and Brown people who have been killed by Kanas City Police. Sunday, he came out to support the organization Black Rainbow, the activist group that held the vigil.

“There’s too many police who don’t want us out here,” Young said. “They don’t want to see us out here keeping it fresh in everybody’s mind.”

Black Rainbow leaders said they held the vigil to remember Black people who have experienced police brutality in Kansas City

“We want to bring light to that systemic violence and also that very real violence that’s taken place in our community, and we want to have a place for people to mourn and for people to have grief and for people to build community together,” Ryan Sorrell, a Black Rainbow member, said.

Sorrell said the vigil wasn’t just a learning experience, but it was also an opportunity for people to come together and express their feelings on an ongoing issue.

Black Rainbow also remembered the life of Dominique Lucious, a Black trans woman who was recently killed in Springfield, Missouri.