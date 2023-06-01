KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pet owners have a new option to save money while keeping their furry friends as healthy as possible.

The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City is providing certain vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm prevention, and microchipping in a drive-thru setting, and at a fraction of the normal price.

The organization will be at Bass Pro Shop in Independence, Missouri, on the first Friday of every month with the discounted medications and services.

“We want to be able to help as many pets as possible. And to do that, we have to make vaccinations and prevention more affordable to pet owners. We offer a full set of vaccines, that includes rabies, DA2PP, Bordetella and a microchip for only $40 for dogs. And for cats, we offer rabies, FVRCP, and microchip for $30. That would cost someone over $150 if they were to go to a full service vet clinic,” Rae Lindsey, outreach manager, said.

In some cases, the organization has been able to vaccinate as many as 200 pets a day.

The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City will also have its mobile clinic at the Raymore Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, and the Gardner Justice Center on July 22.