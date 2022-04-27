KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is on pace to set a new record for the number of homicides in a year, if the current rate continues.

According to data from the Kansas City Police Department, 47 people have been killed in Kansas City so far this year. Comparing the same timeframe, KCPD had 48 homicides in the first four months of 2021 and 46 homicides from January through April in 2020.

About half of the homicides have been cleared or solved this year.

In response to the recent number of homicides, and other violent crimes, a Kansas City advocacy group plans to go door-to-door pushing for change.

KC Mothers in Charge will spend Wednesday afternoon in neighborhoods that are dealing with an increased number of crimes.

Volunteers will talk to neighbors and pass out door hangers embedded with Greater Kansas City’s Crime Stoppers QR codes. The codes include information about how to submit tips anonymously.

Tips are an important part of the investigation process according to police. That includes any information about cold cases.

KCPD is working to hire more officers, but right now detectives that used to be with the cold case unit are covering overnight positions. The department said the officers will eventually be shifted back, but until then cold cases will only be investigated if new tips are reported.

To report a tip about any crime, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

