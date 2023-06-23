KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community groups renew their push two years after asking the Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City Police Department.

The Urban League, SCLC- KC, Westport Presbyterian Church, BlaqOut and the The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, or MORE2, made the original request in 2021.

At that time, the groups reported the department showed a pattern of discrimination against Black and Brown people who live in Kansas City. They said the issue could be seen in everything from traffic stops to when officers decide to use force.

The 22-page letter sent to the DOJ lays out reasons the groups believe an outside investigation is needed.

Kansas City should be seen as a cautionary tale of what occurs when oversight is ripped from the community and given to individuals outside of the respective city—individuals without a direct interest in the operation of the police department. Without any provision such as receivership that monitors and mandates corrective action, the police essentially oversee themselves which results in findings that officers never do anything wrong, no matter what the issue or subject matter may be. Excerpt from letter sent to DOJ

The groups said the issues with the police department have not improved since they initially asked for the investigation.

“We don’t want to wait for Kansas City to become infamous. We want the Department of Justice to helps us do justice,” Doug Shafer, More2, said.

“We plead for the higher power to do something. We know that the Kansas City Police Department does not hold itself accountable. We know that the Board of Police Commissioners does not hold the department accountable. We know that the Governor that appoints the Board of Police Commissioners does not hold the police department accountable,” Shafer said.

Organizers said in 2021, said the DOJ responded and said it was focused on investigating the insurrection. Now they say they are tired of waiting.

“We’ve been waiting two years. Last week we saw a scathing report released about Minneapolis. There’s nothing in that report that we haven’t seen happening in this very city. The only difference is that no body filmed it,” Lora McDonald, Executive Director of More2, said.

The Department of Justice did open an investigation into the hiring practices of the police department, but leaders said that is only a small part of the issue.

Meanwhile, the police department said Chief Stacey Graves has heard the complaints and other issues the community has experienced.

Chief Graves takes the concerns of the community very seriously. Since she was appointed Chief, she has made relationships a priority. She has met with community groups, key stakeholders, and instituted regular listening sessions to hear the community’s concerns. We have been and will continue to cooperate with the DOJ. KCPD Statement

A community rally and march is scheduled to take place at Roanoke Park on Aug. 12, 2023. They hope a crowd expected at the event will help convince the DOJ that the investigation is necessary.