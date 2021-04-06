Kansas City gymnast shows off COVID-19 vaccine card after sticking landing

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MINNEAPOLIS — A gymnast from Kansas City is making a big impression online after video shows him sticking the landing of his vault and immediately pulling out his COVID-19 vaccination card from his shirt.

Evan Manivong competes for the University of Illinois, but he hails from KC. The U of I team was facing off against the University of Minnesota on March 22 when Manivong nailed his event.

Video from the Illinois M Gym twitter account shows Manivong sprinting toward the spring board, tumbling through the air and coming down perfectly on his two feet. The crowd and his teammates erupt, but instead of immediately going to celebrate, the gymnast reaches into his shirt to pull out a vaccination card.

“Not sure what that is,” an announcer is heard saying. “Vaccine card?”

The Illinois men’s gymnasts account also admitted they didn’t know what it was.

However, Manivong himself retweeted the video, saying it was indeed his COVID-19 shot card.

“…go get vaccinated everyone!” He tweeted.

It’s my vaccination card… go get vaccinated everyone! https://t.co/Of7IE0QvXj — E v a n (@evanmanivong) March 23, 2021