Kansas City has patched over 2,400 potholes so far this year, but hundreds still need filled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City has filled thousands of potholes so far this year, but there is more work to be done.

As of Tuesday afternoon, crews have filled a total of 2,459 potholes out of a total of 3,072 cases reported to 311 this year.

That leaves a total of 613 potholes that still need to be filled.

In February, the city council approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to develop a plan to address the pothole problem and Mayor Quinton Lucas has made it a priority, even attending a ride along with city workers.

You may remember #DayInThePlow. Today I’m with @KCMO Public Works with a pothole crew. Follow along at @MayorLucasKC ! Great guys to work with. pic.twitter.com/WndgRQv83B — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 7, 2020

The public works department said that during the first day of the pothole blitz on Feb. 29, crews filled 1,000 potholes and that having additional resources is helping the city catch up with pothole patching.

If you want to report a pothole, you can visit the city’s website here.