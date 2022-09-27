KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every year, millions of thrill seekers walk through haunted attractions across the country looking for a scare and one Kansas City haunt is among the best.

According to America Haunts, the authority in the haunted attraction industry, The Beast is the No. 2 haunted house in America.

“Born from the makers of the oldest commercial haunt operating, the Beast pushes the possibilities with new updates that leverage more illusions and gigantic animatronics,” America Haunts said.

NETHERWORLD – Atlanta, Georgia The Beast – Kansas City, Missouri Cutting Edge Haunted House – Fort Worth, Texas Headless Horseman – New York City, New York Talon Falls Scream Park – Paducah, Kentucky

The Beast was also included in the Top-5 in 2021.

This immersive nightmare is an open format where visitors lose their way around lurking threats of voodoo, a live alligator, werewolves, phantoms, and monsters. Traverse through a medieval time warp that goes to a time when it was an eye for an eye, the Beast within the man. The Beast

The Beast is open on weekends through the first weekend of November and will be open on Monday, October 31.

