KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Calling all ghouls and goblins, if you’re looking for a fun way to make some extra cash this fall, look no further.

Full Moon Productions, the company that manages The Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema in Kansas City, is looking to hire 300 temporary workers for the 2023 Halloween season.

“We have worked tirelessly throughout the year to craft a truly unforgettable haunted house experience, but it takes a frightening number of people to make an exhilarating experience that is up to our top-rated standards,” Amber Arnett Bequeaith, also known as the Queen of Haunts, said in a press release.

The company will host a picnic hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 5p.m. to 8p.m. at The Beast, 1401 W. 13th Street, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The horror company is specifically looking to hire cast members with unusual talents like howling, acrobatics, screaming, or cackling. Aspiring screamsters will be given a series of fright-inducing challenges to showcase their ability to scare guests.

The company is also looking to fill parking lot attendant, ticket handler and concession jobs. Anyone interested in applying must be at least 16-years-old, be able to provide two forms of ID and pass a background check.

The haunted houses will be open to guests from Sept. 8 until Nov. 11.