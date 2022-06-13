KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Repairs to the Kansas City Health Department will closed the building all day Monday.

The department says representatives will be calling those with appointments scheduled for Monday to reschedule.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Our teams will be calling to reschedule your appointment. We hope to be open tomorrow (Tuesday) June 14 to serve you. @KCMOHealthDept

The Kansas City Metro area is under a heat advisory until Wednesday with temperatures in the high-90s and possible heat indices of over 100 degrees.