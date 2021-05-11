Kansas City health departments, hospitals, share plans for vaccinating children

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun, and the few available doses are mostly going into the arms of health care workers and nursing home residents. But what about in January, February and March, when more shots are expected to become available? Who should get those doses? (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Children as young as 12 could begin getting the Pfizer vaccine as soon as Thursday after a federal advisory committee issued its recommendation.

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for teenagers, but also nearly eliminated all risk of catching COVID-19.

The company did note that some children have similar reactions to adults from the second shot including fever, chills, and aches.

The FDA is expected to announce its decision Wednesday. It’s followed all recommendations made by the advisory committee reviewing COVID-19 vaccines.

So, when will you be able to get your children vaccinated?

UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTH SYSTEM

Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System said the health system could start vaccinating younger children as soon as the FDA announces it’s decision.

“We have Pfizer vaccine doses available. Once the advisory committee votes to approve … once that vote takes place we’ll be able to start pretty much immediately scheduling those appointments,” Dr. David Wild, vice president of performance improvement at the University of Kansas Health System, said during a Facebook Live.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY

The Unified Government Public Health Department said it’s in process of finalizing plans to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds. The department will release information when it comes closer to offering vaccinations to younger children.

JOHNSON COUNTY

The Johnson County Health Department is waiting for approval from the FDA and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Dr. Sanmi Areola said Tuesday he hoped to be able to begin offering vaccinations for children age 12 to 15 by the end of the week.

When Johnson County begins offering the vaccine, parents can either make an appointment or walk-in with their children during available clinic hours.

CLAY COUNTY

The Clay County Health Department is waiting for approval from the FDA and the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.

It will release additional information in the coming days, as well as information about whether children will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at an in-school clinics. The county said it does not have plans to hold specific in-school clinics for the COVID vaccine at this time.

Check online for updates and to learn how to schedule an appointment for your children, when they become available.

PLATTE COUNTY

The Platte County Health Department has not released information on vaccinating those between the ages of 12 and 15 at this time.

JACKSON COUNTY

The Jackson County Health Department has not released information on vaccinating those between the ages of 12 and 15 at this time.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

Once the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department begins vaccinating the younger age group, parents and guardians will be able to bring their children to any available clinic. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted.

Children will been to be accompanied by an adult to receive a vaccination.

The health department will also work with schools to provide immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations at back-to-school time, but the health department encourages parents to get children vaccinated as soon as possible.

Some immunizations can’t be given at the same time as a COVID vaccine.

INDEPENDENCE

The Independence Health Department plans to partner with schools to hold special clinics for vaccinating 12-15 year olds.

Parents are encouraged to speak to their child’s health care provider to ensure all needed vaccinations are spaced out and timed appropriately for their age.

CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL

Children’s Mercy Hospital is working on it’s plan to vaccinate children. When the hospital is ready, it will offer clinics for children 12 -15 to get vaccinated.

The hospital said it will share information online as soon as it opens clinics.

SAINT LUKE’S HOSPITAL

Saint Luke’s Hospital is working on plans to expand and offer vaccines and will release information when it’s confirmed. Until then, the hospital will also update information online.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android