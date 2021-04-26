Kansas City health order keeps mask mandate, rescinds all other restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced a new health order today, taking away all indoor restrictions other than wearing masks.

“All capacity and social distancing requirements on business operations and gatherings under previous COVID-19 orders are rescinded,” Lucas said at City Hall on April 26.

People are still required to wear a mask indoors around other people. However, there are exceptions:

Everyone present indoors is totally vaccinated

And everyone has knowledge of complete vaccination

Anyone under five years old is not required

Furthermore, restaurants and bars will no longer have to require patrons to sit down. Social distancing rules are not mandatory as long as masks are worn.

The order will go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. It will run with Clay County’s health order until May 28.

“It is important to have at least some level of a mask requirement around, ongoing. I know that other metropolitan counties are considering abolishing a mask requirement altogether. Here in Kansas City, we do not think that it is safe to do so, especially in close, tight, indoor environments, and so we will continue to push that forward.”

Lucas said a third of the Kansas City population have had at least 1 shot. Of Kansas Citians over the age of 65, 62% have completed vaccinations.

The city is also extending the emergency proclamation, which allows for health orders and quick, decisive government action, to run to Aug. 31.

The previous health order was set to expire on May 1. It was updated on Feb. 19, relaxing restrictions. The order allowed for regular business hours and unlimited gathering sizes.

