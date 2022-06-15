KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, Kansas City registered the warmest daily low temperature for June 13. On Tuesday, it happened again.

In back-to-back days, the temperature in KC failed to drop below 80 degrees. The last time that happened in consecutive days was 42 years ago on July 14 and July 15 in 1980.

The record daily low for June 13 and June 14 was 79-degrees, set in 1953 and 1970 respectively.

In 2022, both days recorded lows of 81-degrees.

At 4AM, Kansas City has finally dropped below 80 degrees (79)…first time we have dropped below 80 since 11AM Sunday. 65 hours!!! @NWSKansasCity

A small amount of relief is expected Wednesday as possible rain is in the forecast, but heat will return for the weekend with temperatures