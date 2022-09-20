KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of Kansas City’s favorite holiday traditions are returning to Union Station for 2022.

Union Station announced Tuesday night that ticket sales will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Events like the Holiday Reflections walk through experience, holiday classic movies, and KC’s largest indoor tree to the holiday model trains, mini train rides. and an exciting new sleigh ride VR experience.

One of the biggest announcements is the return of the beloved Kansas City Southern Holiday Express that has not been to Union Station since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The station said while its holiday season doesn’t officially begin until November 21, tickets will be released this Thursday, including reservations to visit the Holiday Express.

More information with ticket links and dates is expected to be posted later on Union Station’s Facebook page.

