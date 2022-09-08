KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re learning more about the owners of an alleged problem home in Southeast Kansas City, Missouri.

On Labor Day, two people were killed and four people were injured during a pool party. It happened at a home near E. 70th Terrace and Manchester Avenue.

Before the home became the center of a crime scene, neighbors claim there were constant problems with loud parties and parking issues and that the house was being rented as an Airbnb.

Neighbors wanted the homeowner to do something about it.

FOX4 learned the home is owned by a company that’s been the focus of a FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation, City Living KC LLC.

Last year FOX4 spoke to a man connected to the company, Clarence Burnett, a self-described real estate mogul with a colorful past.

Back then a single mom accused Burnett of stealing $20,000 from her by selling her a home she never got.

Burnett denied he had cheated her.

Burnett or “PaPa” as they call him, is a convicted felon who masterminded a multimillion-dollar robbery at Tivol Jewelers in the 1990s and spent seven years behind bars.

It’s a crime he proudly admits to on his own website.

He even made this video re-enacting it.

Burnett was also convicted of operating a cocaine trafficking ring.

According to public records, City Living KC LLC bought the house in 2019 from a Carole McLaughlin, who is a relative of Burnett’s.

Documents show McLaughlin bought the house from Three Door Properties, which is another company that has been the focus of a problem solvers investigation.

FOX4 tried repeatedly to talk to Burnett, but he would only communicate with us by text.

He claims he has nothing to do with City Living KC LLC.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.