KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A number of nonprofits gave away free Thanksgiving meals Thursday. The Keystone United Methodist Church served lunch from noon to 2 p.m. in the Waldo neighborhood.

“I would say an average mix for us is about a third of people who are homeless who know about us because we’ve been doing this for 22 years, about a third are elderly who live in the community who need a place to be, and about a third are church members who just like coming together and being a part of the community,” Keystone Thanksgiving Volunteer Coordinator Pam Collins said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday.

One attendee FOX4 spoke to said he was very thankful for what Keystone did.

“It’s a very touching thing,” Darryle Anthony Lee said. “I don’t want to start crying on camera and everything else, but like I explained to, I just lost my brother, and everything else, so we’re all split up right now.”

East of downtown, the Hope Faith day center served the homeless Thanksgiving meals in the Paseo West neighborhood.

“They feed us. They let us come and take showers, hang in here until they close, that’s about it,” Hope Faith attendee Laurie Whisler said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday.

Starting December 1, Hope Faith will also open up its winter shelter again for just the second year.

Last year, Executive Director Doug Langner said there was a lot of use for it.

“It is crazy that we offered cots and concrete, and 110 people a night would want to come stay here with very minimal things,” Langner said. “Now we’re doing a couple things to enhance it this year, mainly to offer programs to move their life forward like longer term things, but still, that just shows how I guess desperate people are just for safe shelter.”