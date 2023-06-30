KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Violence overshadowed a push for peace led by a popular Kansas City radio station.

Hot 103 Jamz interrupted its playlist Friday and opted for a special 12-hour broadcast focused on how to end violence plaguing the Kansas City metro.

The station turned the airwaves over to community leaders, police and people who have been impacted by violence. Each guest shared stories about how violence has changed lives in Kansas City.

During the broadcast the radio station also shared information about programs and organizations ready to help anyone in any situation.

Halfway through the broadcast came a call organizers hoped to prevent.

Another Homicide Call

Kansas City police responded to a shooting near East 43rd Street and College Avenue and found the city’s latest homicide victim.

Officers and crime scene technicians filled the neighborhood and searched for evidence, witnesses, and the motive behind the shooting.

Friday afternoon’s homicide is Kansas City’s 98th of 2023, according to FOX4 data. Exactly a year ago, Kansas City had recorded 73 homicides, according to KCPD records.

As police worked to identify a suspect in the latest homicide, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced changes to how it operates.

Prosecutor Announces Change

The office added a banner to the top of the its website. Prosecutor Jean Peter Baker said the banner will include information about the number of homicides in Jackson County and the number of cases that have been solved.

Peters Baker posted an article highlighting key points about the city’s homicide cases:

There have been 88 homicides within the city limits of Kansas City in Jackson County this year (Other homicides have happened in Kansas City north of the river)

Of those 88 homicides, 34 have been referred to the prosecutor’s office for charges

Prosecutors filed charges in 28 of the 34 cases

The information on the prosecutor’s website will be updated weekly.

KCPD Calls for Help

The data supports the ongoing message from KCPD. The police department said it can’t solve the violence issue alone. It says it needs the help of the community.

The public can take a step toward solving the problem by picking up the phone and calling in tips to any unsolved crimes.

The community is also welcome to join Hot 103 Jamz and community leaders at a prayer vigil Friday evening. It will take place at Greater Metro Church located near 37th and Prospect. The vigil begins at 6 p.m.