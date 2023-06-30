KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man recently charged in a deadly shooting is now facing charges in connection with a dog’s abuse and death in October of 2022.

Ryan R. Jackson was charged earlier this week with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Cyree Cook near 10th Street and Locust Street.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday that Jackson is also charged with first-degree animal abuse and property damage.

According to court records, on October 21, 2022, Kansas City police officers responded to a disturbance just after 2:15 a.m.

Officers were told by a caller that Jackson had just told him that he had messed up the caller’s home and harmed his dog, named Rom.

Officers on the scene observed a white and grey bulldog in the roadway. The dog had numerous injuries and was bleeding from the mouth and face and was unable to move.

Inside the residence, officers found heavy damage, including kitchen cabinets ripped out of the wall and television screens smashed and destroyed.

KC Pet Project responded to the scene of the dog’s abuse and transported the injured animal to Blue Pearl Emergency Animal Hospital for treatment. First examination showed two broken hind legs, cuts and scratches on the surface of his face and mouth, along with a ripped out toenail.

Court records say the dog succumbed to his injuries on the day of the offense.

The animal abuses charges were filed in April 2023, according to the prosecutor’s office.

An arrest warrant was signed on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The following day, Jackson was involved in the deadly shooting in downtown Kansas City.

Jackson is currently being held without bond.