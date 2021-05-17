Kansas City Homicide Unit investigating after man’s body found near 56th Terrace and Elmwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a man’s body was found Monday morning.

Officers responded to 56th Terrace and Elmwood around 10:45 a.m. and located a deceased adult male near the street outside a home.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious and not known and out of caution the department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

The death does not appear to be natural, according to KCPD.

Investigators and detectives have processed the scene and will be working with the medical examiner for positive identification of the deceased, as well as cause of death.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

