Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. where a shooting occurred late Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just hours after learning of a horrific mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, two Kansas City clubs spoke out about what happened.

Fountain Haus, in Kansas City’s Westport, held a vigil to honor the five people killed and 25 injured in the shooting that happened around midnight Sunday morning.

Organizers placed five white candles to honor the victims who died. Those attending the vigil at Fountain Haus added candles around the five flames. Fountain Haus shared video of the tribute on Instagram.

The business announced it is also planning a fundraiser on Dec. 4. Money raised will benefit the victim’s families. Additional information about the fundraiser will be released at a future time.

In midtown, Missie B’s posted its own tribute to the victims on Facebook.

“Once again a senseless act of violence has taken lives and brought injury to our family’s and community. Missie B’s sends our thought and prayers to all the victims of the Club Q shootings…we must stop the violence…,” Missie B’s posted on Facebook.

Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission also released a statment on the Club Q shooting.

“Every politician that spews anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric bears responsibility for the Colorado Springs shooting. Every politician who says that guns aren’t the problem bears responsibility for the Colorado Springs shooting,” the commission tweeted.

Online court records showed that Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q.

The attack was stopped when a patron grabbed a handgun from Aldrich, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later.

The shooting happened on Trans Day of Remembrance, a day that honors lives lost to anti-transgender violence, according to GLAAD.

