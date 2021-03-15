Kansas City hospitals begin push to vaccinate Missouri teachers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vaccinators from Truman Medical Centers and Children’s Mercy Hospital say they’ll be busy inoculating Missouri teachers for the next six weeks.

About 500 Kansas City Public Schools teachers received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Manual Career Tech Center as some also returned to the classrooms today.

In addition to Kansas City, about 10,000 teachers from North Kansas City, Raytown, Hickman Mills, Independence and Fort Osage, all are expected to be immunized over the next three weeks. Teachers told FOX 4 they’ve been waiting a long time for this day.

“It’s definitely in the back of everyone’s mind, the safety of teachers and of our students,” Katie Hoyt, a teacher at Northeast Middle School, said after receiving her first shot. “We feel prepared. We have been trained. We have been taking all the measures and getting everything ready according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.”

KCPS Superintendent Mark Bedell says he expects full time, in-person education will return sometime in May.

Like many school districts across Missouri, KCPS is looking at adding a week to the school year, extending summer programs and expanding next year’s school calendar by nine days to make up for gaps and failures in remote learning.

“I feel secure now, especially after receiving the first dose of the vaccine,” Hoyt said.

The vaccines are going a long way toward helping parents focus more on their work and careers, instead of being educators at home.

About 95% of Missouri schools already are operating with some form of in-person classes.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android