Kansas City hosting first public session for KC Spirit Playbook plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officials want advice from the public on how to best move the city forward, and residents can get involved today.

The first of three public strategy sessions begins at 3 p.m., June 29. It’s just one of the many ways leaders are gathering information for the KC Spirit Playbook.

Consider the playbook the city’s comprehensive plan – a series of priorities, guides and goals to ensure a thriving future for current residents and future generations. The initiative is led by The City Planning and Development Department.

Those looking to get involved can join the session, view the project, take surveys and more on the Kansas City government’s playbook website.

More about the playbook

The first thing people see when opening the playbook website is an image of five people rolling up their sleeves with various modern Kansas City landmarks and the skyline in the background. The image is an artistic allusion to “The Kansas City Spirit,” a Norman Rockwell and John Atherton painting about rebuilding after the 1951 flood. The new image shows a diverse group of people looking up in the same way, some with blueprints and papers.

The KC Spirit Playbook “sets priorities and guides land development decisions to ensure Kansas City, Missouri is a thriving, people-centered community and a successful model for other American cities to follow for future generations,” according to the website.

“The plan will be based on extensive community input and community values and will provide guidance on City decisions related to land use, transportation, housing and neighborhoods and a range other topics.”

Future strategy sessions will take place in July, August, September, October and November. Topics will include visibility, mobility, livability and serviceability.