Kansas City house fire now being investigated as a suspicious death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house fire in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon that left a 60-year-old woman dead and a child with critical injuries is now being investigated as a suspicious death.
Neither victim has been identified at this time.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. near 55th and Woodland Avenue.
The Kansas City Fire Department tells FOX4 each victim was found in a separate area of the home on the second floor.
KCFD said the Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson has taken over the investigation.