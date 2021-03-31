Kansas City house fire now being investigated as a suspicious death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house fire in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon that left a 60-year-old woman dead and a child with critical injuries is now being investigated as a suspicious death.

Neither victim has been identified at this time.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. near 55th and Woodland Avenue.

The Kansas City Fire Department tells FOX4 each victim was found in a separate area of the home on the second floor.

KCFD said the Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson has taken over the investigation.

@kcmofiredept arrived to a single family residence with smoke and fire showing. Crews did an outstanding job pulling 2 victims from the home extinguishing the fire and transported the victims to hospitals. @kcpolice Bomb and Arson will be taking the investigation over. pic.twitter.com/gM1YL6lSU2 — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) March 31, 2021