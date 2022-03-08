KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City has identified a contract worker killed last week in a trash truck crash.

Huan Doan, 47, died March 1 after the KC Public Works truck he was in crashed and caught on fire.

Jamaal McDaniel, a 2-year Public Works employee, also died in the crash, and another member of the three-person crew was injured.

“We remember Huan, the second victim from last week’s tragic trash truck crash. We hold him and his family in our hearts and thank Huan for his service,” the city wrote in a social media post.

The crash happened on the ramp from the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 to Front Street. Police said the truck was headed northbound on the off-ramp from I-435 North to Front Street when McDaniel lost control and the vehicle overturned as it reached the base of the ramp.

The vehicle then collided with a concrete barrier separating east and westbound traffic on Front Street. The vehicle then caught fire with the three-person crew inside.

Two people were able to escape and were taken to an area hospital. McDaniel later died at the hospital. Doan died at the scene.

Kansas City police said the crash is under investigation and could take several weeks to wrap up.

