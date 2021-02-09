Kansas City in the deep freezer! Record cold temperatures likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buckle up and bundle up KC! The coldest air we have seen in quite some time here in Kansas City is settling in for the long haul. We are barely touching the double digits for highs early this week, then tack on chances for snow midweek.

With fresh snow pack on the ground, we’ll be stuck with single digit highs for the end of the week through the upcoming weekend. Overnight lows drop below zero as the cold core of air will be overhead for the end of the week/weekend. Any wind at all will send temperatures into a tailspin, falling to 10-20 degrees below zero. Not to mention… there is more snow in the forecast.

Will we come close to any record during this prolonged cold blast?

February Climate Stats – Kansas City – Extremes & Normals from NWS Pleasant Hill/Kansas City:

The records lows for Thursday and Friday look untouchable. These are some of the coldest record lows in Kansas City. Ever. Period. Records from 1899 and 1905 will maintain their reign. However, for Saturday and Sunday, records will be in jeopardy.

The record coldest high temperature for Saturday (5° in 1905) and Sunday (7° in 1936) will likely fall. We are forecasting a high of 4° both days.

The record low on Sunday is -4° set back in 1936. As of today, we are forecasting -9°. We look to shatter that record.

And the cold air continues to linger into next week and beyond. Check out the Climate Prediction Center’s Long Rang 8-14 Day outlook. Not looking too promising.

Officially, we fell below freezing on February 5th at 5:25pm. We’ll be stuck below freezing for the next week, and beyond. The longest stretch of days below freezing is 20 days. This stretch of days will make it into the double digits, possible cracking into the Top 10 coldest stretches with temps below 32°.

The longest stretch of days with temperatures below 20° is 13 days. We fell below 20° on February 6th at 4:20pm. This is another stretch of days that could make it into the double digits. This will go down as one of the Top 10 coldest stretches of below 20° temperatures in Kansas City history.

Guess the rodent was right about his prediction for 6 more weeks of Winter. Hang in there everyone… Only 38 more days until Spring.