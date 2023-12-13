KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An audit found Kansas City spent nearly $2 million on health benefits for ineligible former employees.

The City Auditor’s Office released an audit Tuesday of Kansas City’s Human Resources Department.

Auditors determined the city continued to pay fees and claims for former workers who were no longer eligible for city insurance.

Specifically, from April 2021 to April 2023, the audit found 376 of 1,344 former city employees still appeared on a BlueCross BlueShield invoice 30 days or more after their last day.

That cost the city over $500,000 in fees and nearly $1.4 million in health claims.

“The process the Human Resources Department and BlueCross BlueShield established to communicate that employees were no longer eligible for city insurance did not always work as intended,” the auditor’s office said in a release.

“This automated process did not always include all terminated employees. Even when communicated correctly to BCBS, invoices for employees on the city’s insurance sometimes continued to include employees no longer eligible.”

The City Auditor’s Office recommended the department try to recover the incorrect payments and fix the process to accurately communicate eligibility changes.

The Human Resources Department has already recovered $418,690 of the $1.9 million in payments by the time the audit was released Tuesday.