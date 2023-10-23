KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport saw its busiest September ever last month, just months after opening its new terminal.

Almost one million passengers arrived and departed through KCI gates during the month. That’s a 13.1% increase from September 2022.

For the year to date, total passengers in and out of the airport totals 8.6 million, which is up 19.1% compared to last year.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he’s proud of the positive impacts of the new KCI terminal and is thrilled to break records.

“A busy and active KCI means more jobs and continued local economic growth long-term. We will continue to work with airlines to further expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City,” Lucas said.

KCI leaders said they’re thankful for the airline partners who’ve added new flights and new destinations to the airport.

The number of peak-day aircraft departures for September was 154. Service was offered to 48 nonstop markets. There were an average of 41,219 arriving and departing scheduled seats each day. The all-cargo carriers reported nine daily departures for September.