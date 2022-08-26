KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders say they’re making progress on reducing traffic deaths by making streets more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

Kansas City is currently working on 50 locations throughout the city to make them like Armour Boulevard: safer for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The most recent example is in the Columbus Park neighborhood, where safety upgrades recently have been completed.

Neighbors in Columbus Park say they like the new lighted stop signs, crosswalks and curb extensions designed to slow down drivers.

“The stop signs have actually been moved,” said Erin Royals, a Columbus Park neighbor. “You used to come down Troost and you could not see the stop signs. But by them being reoriented now, it’s physically like this thing is flashing. This thing is red. I can’t drive over this concrete because it’s here. So you have all kinds of things working in concert to make people change their driving behavior.”

Advocates are calling for more road diets, slower traffic speeds and other infrastructure improvements to support diverse modes of transportation.

Dozens of cities are already part of a Vision Zero network, with many having a goal to reduce traffic deaths to zero in the next 10 years.

“Through design we’re making our community safer,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “We are encouraging walking, biking activities and so many more. We’re making sure every community is truly a part, so that no matter how you are getting around it’s convenient, it’s accessible and it’s safe for all of you.”

City Manager Brian Platt said Kansas City also is on track to add 30 miles of protected bike lanes by the end of the year.

