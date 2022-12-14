KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police release a list of the city’s most dangerous intersections for car crashes.

The list includes several intersections on U.S. 71 Highway, as well as areas in Midtown and the Northland.

Most of the crashes involve rear ending other cars or running red lights, according to Kansas City Police data presented at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

These are the intersections were drivers were most likely to be involved in a crash in October or November:

Gregory & U.S. 71 Highway 40 crashes Usually involved rear-enders, red light runners, or improper lane use



55th & U.S. 71 Highway 38 crashes Usually involved rear-enders, red light runners, or improper lane use



75th & Ward Pkwy 27 crashes Usually involved left turns, red light runners, or failure to yield for others



Independence & Van Brunt 20 crashes Usually involved rear-enders, red light runners, or improper lane use



59th & U.S. 71 Highway 20 crashes Usually involved rear-enders, red light runners, or improper lane use



39th & Southwest Trafficway 18 crashes Usually involved red light runners, rear-enders, speeding



I-35 & Independence Avenue 18 crashes Usually involved improper lane use, rear-enders, speeding



I-670 & Grand Boulevard 18 crashes Usually involved rear-enders, speeding, improper lane use



I-670 and Broadway 16 crashes Usually involved rear-enders, speeding, improper lane use



152 Highway and Shoal Creek 16 crashes Usually involved red light runners, rear-enders, and speeding



Overall, Kansas City police said the overall number of crashes in the city has actually declined so far this year, but the number of people killed in crashes increased.

