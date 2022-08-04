KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City Auditor’s Office is assessing a city program that regulates Airbnb, VRBO, Turnkey, and other short term rental options.

After debating the issue for three years, Kansas City council members passed an ordinance in February of 2018.

The ordinance requires homeowners to apply and be approved before listing a short-term rental property. Some owners are also required to get permission from a majority of neighbors before being approved.

Proof of at least $300,000 in liability insurance coverage is also required.

The auditor presented the scope of the audit to the city council Thursday afternoon. The auditor plans to look at complaints about short-term rentals operating illegally in Kansas City, Missouri.

The office will work to determine if short-term rental hosts are complying with the registration requirements. The auditor’s office will also study the impact short-term rentals have on city convention and tourism taxes and the arena fee.

