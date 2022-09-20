KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri is investigating if the Westside homeowners that have already been cited for large events violated a plea agreement by allegedly hosting another one Friday evening.

A neighbor’s video from that night shows a catering van and a Cadillac stretch limousine in front of the home on Jefferson Street.

It is the same place FOX4 previously told you about.

In January, the city sent notices of violation to the homeowners since this area is zoned residential, not meant for large events.

The city said those were ignored, so the homeowners were ordered to appear in court.

The new video was shot just more than one month after the city says the homeowner appeared in court and took a plea agreement saying they would no longer conduct commercial operation at the site and cease the use of the property as an event venue.

City Councilman Eric Bunch represents district four, which covers the neighborhood.

“This could continue to escalate to the point where they’re facing major fines or even jail time for something like this, and that seems really silly to continue to operate an event space,” Bunch said.

The homeowners do not see it that way. Their attorney shared this statement with FOX4 Tuesday:

“We had guests in our home this past Friday evening for a private gathering to celebrate a recent achievement. We are deeply saddened that uninformed individuals feel empowered to shout at our guests from the street, solicit other neighbors to complain, and engage the media to report on a lawful private gathering in our home. Kansas City is known for being a welcoming community, and downtown KC is at the epicenter of welcoming the world to our City. In that spirit, we will continue to be respectful of others while also enjoying our beautiful home with our family, friends, colleagues, and community organizations that we are committed to supporting in Kansas City. We ask that others likewise be respectful to us.”

Bunch disagrees.

“I’ve got clear evidence from social media and the video that I just watched that indicates that they are still operating this as an event space in the middle of a neighborhood,” Bunch said.

The city says if the August plea agreement was violated more charges could be coming.

