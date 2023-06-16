KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters believe they know where a massive warehouse fire started, but they don’t know how it started.

Crews returned to Pioneer Pallet BCI, near Monroe and Nicholson Avenues in Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District Friday morning after hot spots flared up overnight.

Investigators said the fire started inside a shipping container at the pallet warehouse. They are still trying to determine exactly how it started, a process they say could take weeks.

The fire marshal is also checking past fire inspections and other records for the building.

More than 150 firefighters responded to fight the massive warehouse fire shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday. The department said that is about half of the firefighters it had on duty Thursday.

The fire department reported three firefighters went to hospitals after being injured in the fire. One of the firefighters remains hospitalized Friday morning. Other firefighters were treated for burns at the scene. KCFD said they suffered burns from the fire that reached temperatures of 3,000 degrees.

The fire was so hot it melted vehicles parked near the warehouse and melted metal siding on a nearby building.

Smoke from the fire was reported from Liberty to Lee’s Summit. Passengers flying in and out of KCI Airport also reported seeing the smoke as high as 10,000 feet in the air.